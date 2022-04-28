SAN JOSE (KRON) – One of the three suspects arrested on suspicion of kidnapping baby Brandon will not be charged by the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s office, according to court documents.

Baldomeo Sandoval, 37, was not charged with a crime, while Jose Roman Portillo, 28, and Yesenia Ramirez, 43, will be formally charged today. The two will appear before a judge today, and face charges of kidnapping a child under 14, first-degree burglary, and conspiracy, according to the court documents.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.