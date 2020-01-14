30 students, adults injured when plane dumps fuel on Los Angeles school playground

CUDAHY, Calif. (NBC) —Nearly 30 students and adults sustained minor skin injuries in Los Angeles after a plane flew over their school playground, dumping fuel.

The FAA says a Delta Airlines flight declared an emergency shortly after take-off from LAX and then returned to the airport.

According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, the aircraft dropped fuel over the school on its approach to LAX.

Fire officials say 17 children and 9 adults were treated at the scene. No one was transported to the hospital.

It happened in the community of Cudahy, about 15 miles east of the airport. No evacuations were ordered.

The plane landed without incident… Details about why the plane dumped fuel there were not immediately available.