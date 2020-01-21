3-year-old boy survives mountain lion attack in Orange County

LAKE FOREST, Calif. (KNBC) — A 3-year-old boy is safe after being attacked by a mountain lion Monday in Lake Forest.

The mountain lion grabbed the child by the neck and dragged him away from his family just after 4 p.m.

The boy’s father threw a backpack at the lion, which made the animal drop the child and snatch the bag before climbing up a tree.

The boy was taken to a local hospital and is now in stable condition.

The mountain lion was later tracked down and euthanized by Orange County fire officials.

