TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Deputies in Tulare County rescued three people and a dog from a vehicle on a flooded road, south of Corcoran.

The people atop the vehicle went around road closure signs on Highway 43 and got stuck, Tulare County officials said.

Image courtesy Tulare County Sheriff’s Office

Image courtesy Tulare County Sheriff’s Office

Images shared by the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office show the group in a light-colored SUV completely surrounded by muddy floodwaters that rise at least halfway up the vehicle’s exterior.

Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux reminds drivers to heed warning signs and take road closures seriously to help avoid getting stuck in flood waters.

Highway 43 is closed between West Cecil Avenue and Corcoran in Tulare County.

The National Weather Service offers information on safe driving in hazardous conditions that can be found here.