3 escaped Merced County inmates arrested, 3 others remain on the run

MERCED, California (KGPE) – Two more inmates who escaped Merced County Jail over the weekend were re-captured Tuesday, according to an announcement by the Sheriff’s Office.

A total of three escaped inmates are back behind bars. Three others remain on the run.

According to an update from the Merced County Sheriff’s Office, at around 8:30 p.m. Andres Nunes Rodriguez Jr. and Fabian Cruz Roman were apprehended without incident in the San Diego Area.

They join Edgar Eduardo Ventura, who was re-captured earlier in the day.

Merced County Sheriff’s Office is now working with agencies at the local, state, and federal level to try to arrest the other remaining escaped inmates.

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering an award of up to $5,000 per inmate for any information that leads to their arrests. That tip line is 1-877-WANTED-2 (1-877-926-8332) or you can visit their website.

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office says the inmates should be considered armed and dangerous.