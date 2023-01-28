Seven people were shot, at least three of them fatally, in the Beverly Crest neighborhood Saturday morning.

The shooting occurred at about 2:30 a.m. at a short-term rental home in the 2700 block of Ellison Drive, north of Beverly Hills, police said in a press release.

Three of the victims were inside a car when they were struck, while four were standing outside, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The Associated Press reported that all three fatalities were inside the car.

The four who were wounded were all in critical condition after the attack, police added, though by mid-morning on Saturday, two were in stable condition.

No information about the shooter or shooters was available, and the ages and genders of the victims has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the LAPD’s Robbery Homicide Division at 213-486-6890.

Alexis Lewis contributed to this report.