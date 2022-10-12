(NEXSTAR) – No need to book a flight to a far-flung locale. Some of the world’s coolest places to explore are here in California, according to Time Out.

The site compiled a list of the 51 “coolest neighborhoods” around the world, three of which can be found in the Golden State, from San Francisco to San Diego.

The Barrio Logan neighborhood of San Diego, south of the Gaslamp Quarter, was recognized by Time Out as a “hub of Mexican-American culture.” San Diego Tourism Authority recommends people walk through Chicano Park to take in the massive murals painted on the pillars of Coronado Bridge. The former industrial neighborhood also has several warehouses-turned-galleries worth checking out, like Bread & Salt (once a commercial bakery space).

A visit to Barrio Logan wouldn’t be complete without sampling the neighborhood’s food and drink. Time Out recommends a horchata latte from Por Vida. San Diego Tourism Authority recommends Las Quatros Milpas or Salud! for Mexican food, followed by a craft beer from Border X Brewing or Iron Fist Brewing Co.

The second California neighborhood to earn the title of “coolest” is 120 miles north of Barrio Logan: Silver Lake, the place where all your trendy LA friends probably live. There are tons of cute cafes where you can people watch as you sip a $6 cold brew. You’ll have the energy to bounce from hip restaurant to hip restaurant (Pine & Crane, Causita and Botanica to name a few). Then you can rebuild your appetite by walking around the reservoir the neighborhood is named after.

Before you visit, Time Out suggests checking the lineup at the Elysian, an intimate old theater that now hosts comedy acts. Visit California suggests catching live music at The Satellite.

The last neighborhood recognized as ultra-cool is the Dogpatch in San Francisco. It’s the city’s fastest-growing neighborhood, according to the San Francisco Chronicle, as new apartment buildings are constructed and open to residents.

If you visit the Dogpatch, Time Out recommends grabbing a bite at Souvla, the fast-casual Greek restaurant with several SF locations. Leave room for the frozen Greek yogurt. There’s also the brand new Institute of Contemporary Art San Francisco, which is 11,000 square feet and free to visit.

Outside of California, three other U.S. neighborhoods made the list: Ridgewood in Queens, Chicago’s Avondale neighborhood, and Coconut Grove in Miami. Internationally, Time Out suggests hidden gems in Mexico, France, Japan and more. See their full list and recommendations here.