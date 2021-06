(KRON) – A 3.9 magnitude earthquake struck near Ashland on Monday evening, according to the USGS.

USGS originally recorded the quake at 4.2 magnitude.

Felt like a little quake in SF.



Anybody else? — GrantLodes (@GrantLodes) June 29, 2021

Around 6:29 p.m., the earthquake hit 1.5 miles north of San Lorenzo. It was measured at 6.5 miles in depth.

BART is moving at a reduced speed at this time.

BART is recovering from an earlier problem. There is a 20-minute delay system wide due to an earthquake. — SFBARTalert (@SFBARTalert) June 29, 2021

Residents across the Bay Area reported feeling the quake.

There have been no injuries or damages reported.

Check back for details as this is developing.