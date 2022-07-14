BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One lucky person became $27 million richer overnight.

A SuperLotto Plus ticket sold at a liquor store in Oxnard had the winning numbers of 20-19-36-42-12 and Mega Ball 3 in Wednesday’s drawing, according to a California Lottery news release. Liquor Cellar on West Channel Island Boulevard will receive $135,000 for selling the winning ticket.

The winner will not be identified until they come forward, officials said.

SuperLotto Plus draws twice a week, and Saturday night’s draw is for $7 million.