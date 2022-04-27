PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A 25-year-old man died from injuries at Palisades Tahoe on Saturday, the resort said in a statement.

At around 4:21 p.m., the resort said the ski patrol responded to a report from a guest about an injured skier. Patrol later found a man unresponsive near a closed trial, the resort said.

Patrol attempted life-saving measures and the man was transported to Tahoe Forest Hopsital where he was later pronounced dead.

The cause of the man’s death is currently under investigation, but the resort said preliminary findings show that he was not wearing a helmet and suffered from head trauma.

“Our deepest sympathies go out to family and friends of the deceased,” the resort said.