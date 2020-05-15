2020 LA County Fair canceled due to the coronavirus

Fairgoers pass the Monster Grill one of the many food stalls at the LA County Fair on Labor Day in Pomona Calif. on Monday Sept. 2, 2013. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

The 2020 Los Angeles County Fair has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, officials said Thursday.

Fairplex president and CEO Miguel Santana made the announcement in a YouTube video. In a release, the fair officials said the decision to cancel the fair was made because of the COVID-19 pandemic and health guidelines limiting public gatherings.

Los Angeles County health officials have advised against large public gatherings for the remainder of the year. The LA County Fair was scheduled for Sept. 4 through Sept. 27.

It’s only the second time in the fair’s history the fair has been canceled.