2-year-old boy’s life saved by father’s CPR after near-drowning at Bass Lake

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 2-year-old boy survived a near-drowning at Bass Lake on Labor Day thanks to his father administering CPR – saving his life, according to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies first responded to a 911 call shortly after 6 p.m. about a 2-year-old who had possibly drowned at Rocky Point shoreline. While the deputies were on their way, the boy’s father was doing CPR and managed to get him breathing again. Deputies arrived to find the child alert and crying.

The child was flown to the hospital by a CHP helicopter for further treatment.

“The swift actions of the victim’s family, deputies, and our local allied agencies prevented a tragedy, and should be commended,” said Sheriff Tyson Pogue.

