2 San Diego police officers among 3 killed in wrong-way freeway crash

The scene of a wrong-way freeway crash on I-5 in the San Ysidro area of San Diego, which left three people dead including two police officers Friday, June 4.

SAN DIEGO (KSWB) — Two officers from the San Diego Police Department were killed Friday when a wrong-way driver hit their car head-on on Interstate 5 in San Ysidro, according to authorities.

The driver who hit the officers’ car also died in the fiery crash near Dairy Mart Road, a California Highway Patrol spokesperson said.

Officials had not yet publicly identified any of the three victims as of Friday afternoon, confirming only that the officers were a man and a woman and the person driving the wrong way was a woman. The two officers’ bodies were escorted to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office by a procession of police motorcycle and patrol cars after 2:30 p.m.

Confirmed that 2 SDPD officers were killed in a wrong-way accident this morning on I-5. More details coming in 30 min @fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/1nZ050OTFF — Jeff McAdam (@JeffMcAdamTV) June 4, 2021

CHP first started investigating around 10:23 a.m. after a broadcast call went out about a car driving in the wrong direction on I-5. A short time later, another call came in about the crash.

The wrong-way driver’s Honda Civic burst into flames after hitting the officers’ Ford sedan near state Route 905, according to CHP. Officers found three bodies in the wreckage.

“Heroic efforts from San Diego Fire weren’t able to rescue any of the occupants in either of the vehicles,” CHP spokesperson Salvador Castro said at the scene.

SDPD confirmed to FOX 5 that two of its officers were killed in the crash. It was unclear if they were on duty at the time, but they did not appear to be in a marked patrol vehicle.

CHP said its officers are still working to determine how fast the wrong-way driver was traveling and if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.