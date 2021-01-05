2 rare tornadoes reported in Northern California

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – The National Weather Service confirmed two tornadoes touched down in Tehama County, a small region in Northern California, on Monday afternoon.
The first tornado was reported around 1:34 p.m. in west Corning, Calif. and caused damage to a barn, tree and power line.
Another tornado was reported around 2:40 p.m. near Vina, Calif., but no damage was reported.
A tornado is a “violently rotating column of air extending from the base of a thunderstorm down to the ground,” according to the National Weather Service.
They are most common in the Central Plains and southeast U.S., though they have been reported in all 50 states.
Per National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration data, California sees, on average, 11 tornadoes a year, while Texas experiences an average of 155.