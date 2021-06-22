2 people seriously injured in Big Bear plane crash

Two people were seriously injured Tuesday when a plane they were on crashed in Big Bear and caught fire, officials said.

The single-engine Piper PA-28 crashed around 1:25 p.m., while the pilot was attempting to land at Big Bear City Airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The two passengers were pulled out of the plane by bystanders and were airlifted to trauma centers, the Associated Press reported.

The plane caught fire after crashing, the FAA said.

Sky5 footage showed parts of the plane scattered near trees and a structure near Meadow Lane.

Crews were working to fix power lines that appeared to be down in the immediate area.

The FAA and and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the matter.

