2 LA County deputies critically wounded in ‘ambush’

(KGET) — Two Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies were hospitalized after being shot and seriously wounded Saturday evening, the department said.

Officials said the two deputies — a male and a female — were both “ambushed” as they sat in their patrol vehicle at a train station in Compton at around 7 p.m. Both were shot multiple times and were undergoing surgery.

“They are both still fighting for their lives, so please keep them in your thoughts and prayers,” the department said in a tweet.

Surveillance video released by LASD of the incident shows a suspect approaching the parked patrol vehicle, opening fire into the passenger’s side and running off.

Update: The gunman walked up on the deputies and opened fire without warning or provocation. pic.twitter.com/cBQjyKkoxJ — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) September 13, 2020

The suspect remains at-large. The FBI said it would assist county authorities in a search for the suspect.