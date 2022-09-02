The Route Fire burned thousands of acres near Castaic on Aug. 31, 2022. (KTLA)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two lanes of northbound Interstate 5 in north LA County will be closed through the Labor Day weekend to repair damage from the Route Fire, officials said.

The California Highway Patrol and Caltrans said two right lanes of I-5 between Lake Hughes Road and Templin Highway will be closed through Monday, Sept. 5. Maintenance crews will repair and replace signs, burned guardrails, assess retaining walls, and clean drainage systems through that section of the highway.

CHP in Newhall said it will increase patrols to assist motorists due to the expected increase in traffic due to Labor Day travelers.

Caltrans and CHP advise motorists to expect delays and suggest postponing trips or use alternate routes avoiding travel on I-5 through the Route Fire burn area.

Suggested routes north include using Highway 126 in Santa Clarita to Highway 101 to Highway 166 to I-5; or Highway 14 in Mojave to Highway 58 to Highway 99 or I-5.

The Route Fire started on Aug. 31 in Castaic and has burned 5,208 acres and is 37% contained.