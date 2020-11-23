2 dead in stabbing at church in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Two people are dead and multiple other people are seriously wounded following a church stabbing in San Jose, California late Sunday.

Mayor Sam Liccardo tweeted that there was an attack at Grace Baptist Church. Police say on Twitter that multiple people were injured and some of the injuries are life-threatening. It was unclear exactly how many people were wounded.

Liccardo had said in his tweet that a suspect was arrested, but he later deleted the tweet and said a statement from police was upcoming.

Police say no services were taking place at the time, but that homeless individuals had been brought to the church to get them out of the cold.