OROVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Firefighters with the CAL FIRE Butte Unit are currently investigating a plane crash at the Oroville Municipal Airport, according to fire officials.

CAL FIRE Butte Unit tweeted just before 1:00 pm that firefighters were at the airport, which is located west of Oroville and about 75 miles north of Sacramento.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are currently on their way to assist with the investigation, according to CAL FIRE.

This is an ongoing investigation and updates will be provided when more information is available.