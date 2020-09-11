2 dead after plane crashes into parking lot near Van Nuys Airport

Two people died when a small aircraft crashed into a parking lot just west of Van Nuys Airport Friday afternoon, officials said.

Fire crews responded around 3 p.m. to the scene on the 6900 block of Hayvenhurst Avenue, in Lake Balboa, the Los Angeles Fire Department said in an alert.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed the charred remains of the plane at the center of a small parking lot, between two lines of cars.

Dave Battle said he was inside his Farmers Insurance office one block away when he heard the commotion and saw a “huge, black mushroom cloud.”

Other witnesses reported seeing the plane nosedive straight down.

A woman who lives in a condo nearby said she “felt a sudden jolt” and thought there was an earthquake.

The parking lot appears to be outside a building at 7011 Hayvenhurst Ave. that houses multiple businesses.

There was no apparent structure damage, fire officials said. The vehicles parked in the lot also did not appear to have significant damage.

It wasn’t immediately clear if both people killed had been inside the plane.

No further details were immediately available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.