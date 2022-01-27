2 dead, 3 hospitalized, in shooting at Tulare County gas station

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people are dead and another three are in the hospital following a vehicle-to-vehicle shooting at a gas station in Tulare County, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say all the shooting victims were in two separate vehicles – and shots were being fired between them. No bystanders were injured. All involved are described as men in their late teens or early 20s.

The incident took place around 3:45 p.m. at the Ducor Gas Station at 23314 Avenue 56 outside Ducor, which is around 10 miles south of Porterville. Deputies arrived to find a man had been shot and another man had been taken to a nearby hospital. They then went on to learn three other gunshot victims had arrived at another hospital in Delano.

Deputies say two of the victims have passed away, two remain in the hospital, and one has been released from the hospital. The three who were hospitalized are all expected to be placed in the Sheriff’s Office’s custody.

Deputies add that multiple witnesses to the incident have been identified. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office on (559) 733-6218.