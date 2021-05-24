2 CHP officers arraigned on bribery charges

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) — Two California Highway Patrol officers were arraigned Monday in L.A. County Superior Court for allegedly accepting bribes in exchange for falsifying documents to register “gray market” cars.

James Yao Kuo and Jessie Anthony Carrillo are accused of receiving $35,000 to alter the Carfax and DMV documents of the two gray market vehicles, said California Attorney General Rob Bonta in a news release. The gray market refers to vehicles imported into the U.S. from other countries that cannot be registered and are illegal to drive because they don’t meet state safety or emission standards.

“CHP officers are charged with keeping our roads and the people of California safe and secure,” Bonta said in the release. “Any law enforcement officer who abuses that authority for their own personal gain should be held accountable.”

The alleged bribery occurred in 2016. Felony charges were filed in January.