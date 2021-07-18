2 Central Valley men arrested after 3 people shot, stabbed during pigeon racing event

SUTTER COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men were arrested after deputies say they shot and stabbed multiple people during a pigeon racing event earlier this month, according to the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives arrested Fresno resident Satvir Singh Cheem, 22, and Selma resident Karanjeet Singh for an attack that happened Saturday, July 10, in the town of Robbins.

Just before 3 p.m., deputies were called out to the area of Acacia Street and Del Monte after it was reported that someone had been shot.

When deputies arrived, they reportedly learned that there had been a large pigeon racing event happening in the area when a group of armed men pulled up in four vehicles and began attacking people.

The Sheriff’s Office says the men started shooting people and stabbing them with swords. Deputies believe the attack was part of an ongoing dispute from a previous pigeon racing event weeks prior.

Three men were injured during the attack and were taken to local hospitals to have their injuries treated.

Deputies say one man was shot in the foot, and a second was shot in his thigh. Both have since been released from the hospital.

The third man remains in critical condition after he was shot several times and stabbed in the neck.

Last week, deputies arrested Singh and Singh Cheem in Fresno County on multiple charges, including attempted murder.

The Sheriff’s Office says deputies have identified other suspects in the attack and further arrests are pending.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office 530-822-2310.