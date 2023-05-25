Comfortable beds, dining options and plenty of amenities are all factors to consider when searching for the perfect hotel for an upcoming trip.

Luckily, for those planning a summer vacation, or staycation, in the Golden State, two hotels were named among the “best” hotels in the U.S. in the latest top-rated hotels ranking from TripAdvisor. The list was compiled based on TripAdvisor user reviews and ratings over 12 months.

Located in Laguna Beach, the luxury seaside resort ranked seventh on the list. At the hotel, guests can enjoy a relaxing trip to the hotel spa, lay out by the pool during sunset or shop at the nearby boutiques.

The hotel also offers kid-friendly activities such as painting and scavenger hunts.

The waterfront-based hotel, which ranked eighth on the list, offers panoramic views of the San Francisco Bay due to its location directly on the water. Guests can choose to stay in a room or suite and see views of the bay, city skyline, Alcatraz, Angel Island and Marin, according to the hotel’s website.

A ferry ride near the hotel will take guests into San Francisco to explore the nearby restaurants, galleries and shops.

While these hotels were named among the best, a night stay there won’t be cheap. For guests that book directly on the website, a one-night stay at Montage Laguna Beach with two adults and no children starts at $960 a night.

The same reservation will start at $535 a night at The Inn Above Tide.

The “best” hotel in the U.S. is the Perry Lane Hotel in Savannah, Georgia, according to the report. The Hotel Emma at Pearl in San Antonio, Texas, and Hotel Madera in Washington, D.C., ranked second and third, respectively.

The complete study can be viewed here.

Tripadvisor releases its Traveler Choice Awards series rankings periodically.