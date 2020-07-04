2 California death row inmates die; virus suspected

In this photo taken Wednesday, July 24, 2019, a ferry headed for Larkspur makes its way past San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say two more California death row inmates have died from apparent complications of the coronavirus in the midst of an outbreak that’s infected 40% of inmates at San Quentin State Prison.

The corrections department says Scott Erskine and Manuel Machado Alvarez died Friday.

Erskine was on death row for the 1993 murder of two boys, 9 and 13, in San Diego. Alvarez was there for a 1987 series of crimes that included rape, robbery, carjacking and murder in Sacramento.

There have now been two dozen deaths from COVID-19 in California’s prison system.