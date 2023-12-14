TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two brothers were arrested Wednesday after a shootout near Earlimart Middle School in December, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Tulare County Detectives say they arrested 25-year-old Manuel and 22-year-old Erik Manjarrez, who are brothers. Officials say detectives served a warrant at their home in Earlimart. During the warrant, detectives say they found multiple guns, including an AK-47 assault with high-capacity magazines and a large amount of ammunition.

According to officials on December, 1 just before 3:00 p.m., Deputies were called to multiple shots heard near Earlimart Middle School. Witnesses told detectives two vehicles were driving near the school and the people inside began shooting at each other.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Randy Hoppert or Detective Aaron Esquibel with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218. Or, they can remain anonymous by calling or texting 559-725-4194 or through email at tcso@tipnow.com.