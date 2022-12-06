(NEXSTAR) – The prestigious Michelin guide has honored a new batch of restaurants in California with a highly coveted one, two or three stars.

Eighteen more restaurants were honored in the 2022 awards Monday night, bringing the total number of restaurants with Michelin stars in California to 89.

The new one-star additions are largely concentrated in Los Angeles and the Bay Area, though Localis in Sacramento, Caruso’s in Montecito, and The Restaurant at Justin in Paso Robles are the exceptions.

Cocktails at Hatchet Hall, which just earned its first Michelin star. (Alix Martichoux / Nexstar)

The only new restaurant to earn three stars this year – the highest honor by Michelin – is Addison in San Diego. “Chef William Bradley’s standard-setting dining room is exceedingly ambitious and his team is cooking world-class ingredients with exceptional skill, leaving you hungry for more,” Michelin writes. Along with those three stars come four dollar signs: the nine-course tasting menu costs $298 per person.

Visiting all of California’s Michelin-starred spots would make for one very tasty (and very expensive) bucket list. If that’s out of your budget, there are another 141 restaurants in California with “Bib Gourmand” status. Michelin honors restaurants that serve great food at a good value with the special award.

See the list of 18 new Michelin-starred restaurants in California below.

Three Michelin Stars

Addison (San Diego): Contemporary/Californian cuisine

One Michelin Star

Camphor (Los Angeles): Contemporary/French cuisine

(Los Angeles): Contemporary/French cuisine Caruso’s (Montecito): Californian cuisine

(Montecito): Californian cuisine Citrin (Los Angeles): Californian cuisine

(Los Angeles): Californian cuisine Cyrus (Sonoma): Californian cuisine

(Sonoma): Californian cuisine Gwen (Los Angeles): Steakhouse

(Los Angeles): Steakhouse Hatchet Hall (Los Angeles): American cuisine

(Los Angeles): American cuisine Localis (Sacramento): Californian cuisine

(Sacramento): Californian cuisine Manzke (Los Angeles): Contemporary cuisine

(Los Angeles): Contemporary cuisine Nisei (San Francisco): Japanese/contemporary cuisine

(San Francisco): Japanese/contemporary cuisine Osito (San Francisco): Contemporary cuisine

(San Francisco): Contemporary cuisine Press (Napa): American cuisine

(Napa): American cuisine San Ho Won (San Francisco): Korean cuisine

(San Francisco): Korean cuisine 715 (Los Angeles): Japanese cuisine/sushi

(Los Angeles): Japanese cuisine/sushi Ssal (San Francisco): Korean cuisine

(San Francisco): Korean cuisine Sushi Kaneyoshi (Los Angeles): Japanese cuisine/sushi

(Los Angeles): Japanese cuisine/sushi The Restaurant at Justin (Paso Robles): Californian cuisine

(Paso Robles): Californian cuisine Kato (Los Angeles): Asian/contemporary cuisine

Michelin, a French tire company, created the original guidebook as a way to help drivers find good spots to eat along road trips. These days, the restaurants that receive Michelin recognition are usually worth a special trip in and of themselves.