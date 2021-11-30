17-year-old missing for a week after Uber ride from Compton to Manhattan Beach found safe in Bakersfield

Family members desperately searching for a 17-year-old Moreno Valley boy who had been missing for one week after getting into an Uber in Compton say the boy was found safe Tuesday evening in Bakersfield.

Family members told KTLA that the teen was located with family in Bakersfield.

Before he was reported missing, Jasyre Robinson was last seen on Nov. 23, 2021, at 2:40 p.m. in the 2400 block of E. 126th Street, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

Family members told KLTA Robinson was at his mother’s house and told a friend he was taking an Uber to his grandmother’s home in Carson, but for some reason was dropped off near the Manhattan Beach Pier, an area where he has no known ties.

“My heart hurts. My baby’s been gone for seven days today,” Chantel Walker, Robinson’s mother, said tearfully before he was found. “I reported him missing within hours of knowing something was not right. And we’re here seven days later and my baby’s still not home.”

Early Tuesday, Robinson’s family walked around the pier in Manhattan Beach handing out missing person’s fliers.

Robinson lives with his grandparents in Moreno Valley and plays on his high school’s basketball team.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500.