The family of an 11-month-old boy is requesting the public’s help in finding him.

Theo Alexander Guarino was last seen on March 31 around 11:55 p.m., in the 1500 block of West Vernon Avenue, the Los Angeles Police Department said Tuesday.

He was in the care of his father’s friend.

There is an ongoing custody dispute between Theo’s mother and father, LAPD said.

Theo is described as a Hispanic boy with light complexion, brown hair and blue eyes. He stands 2 feet tall and weighs about 30 pounds. Theo has a birthmark on the outside of his left knee.

If you have seen or have any information regarding the whereabouts of Theo Alexander Guarino, contact the LAPD Officer Hadeen at 213-677-9077, or 77th Street Division Watch Commander at 323-786-5077. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-527-3247. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or go to www.lacrimestoppers.org.