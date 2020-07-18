$10,000 cancer scam suspect arrested at Fresno Yosemite International, deputies say

MARIPOSA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A former Mariposa County resident was arrested at Fresno Yosemite International after deputies say she scammed more than 60 people into donating money to help pay for cancer treatment.

According to Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office, a concerned citizen reported more than $10,000 raised for Kellie Kuhnel Walker had been done so fraudulently.

Walker had told friends and family she had her reproductive organs removed as part of her cancer treatment – but the citizen told deputies that the 28-year-old had since become pregnant.

Deputies say Walker told friends and family in 2014 she had ovarian cancer. They worked to raise money to pay for her treatment, including setting up a fundraising dinner and a GoFundMe account. Walker then had friends and family to take her to the hospital for treatment and sent letters to donors detailing her chemotherapy.

A warrant was issued for Walker’s arrest on June 25 – following the year-long investigation. The Sheriff’s Office says Walker was living in New Mexico at the time. She was located on Thursday at Fresno Yosemite International Airport and was arrested.

Walker was booked into Mariposa County Adult Detention Facility on charges including grand theft. She was released on a $50,000 bail.

Anyone who thinks they were a victim of the scam is asked to contact Mariposa County Sheriff’s Detective Jennifer Lobaugh at 209-966-3615.