1,000 immigrants become citizens in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KGET) — California welcomed 1,000 new u.s. citizens into the fold at a large ceremony in Fresno this morning.

Our Fresno sister station, KSEE was present as the new citizens took their oath of citizenship during Tuesday’s naturalization ceremony.

Telemundo’s Norma and Jose Gaspar traveled all the way from Bakersfield to speak at the ceremony.

We spoke to one new citizen, Anton Dubchak. He’s originally from ukraine and has been working towards this moment for 11 years. Now, he says he feels proud, accomplished and free.

“Freedom, you feel free, a burden lifted off your shoulders, it feels good,” sais Dubchak. “It feels awesome.”

Dubchak says he’s going to keep working and plans to vote in the next election.