10 shot, 4 dead in Fresno shooting

4 people killed in backyard shooting at a Sunday football party in Fresno

Fresno police say 4 people have died after a shooting during a family gathering Sunday night.

Police say the victims were in the backyard of a home on Peach and Olive avenues during a Sunday Night Football party.

Deputy Police Chief Michael Reid told reporters at least one shooter walked into the backyard and opened fire, hitting 10 people.

3 people died the residence while another died at the hospital.

Six others wounded in the shooting are recovering.

Police are describing this as a “mass shooting.”

Reid says it was possibly a targeted shooting, but they have no information on a motive yet.

They could not confirm whether the shooting is gang related as the investigation is still preliminary.

The suspect is still at large, but police believe the shooting was contained at the home.

No victims have been identified but police say they are all Asian or East Asian men in their mid-twenties and thirties.