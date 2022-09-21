When people think of Los Angeles, the last word that comes to mind is “affordable.”

The median home price in Los Angeles is $950,000, according to Redfin. But take short drive out of L.A. and home prices drop – dramatically, in some cases.

Baldwin Park

The median home price in Baldwin Park is $643,000 and it’s only 15 minutes from L.A. without any traffic. Baldwin Park residents enjoy the famed In-N-Out Burger Museum, parks and a plethora of shopping and dining options. The “Happiest Place on Earth” is also a 30-minute drive away without traffic, according to Redfin.

2. Montebello

20 minutes from the hustle and bustle of Los Angeles is the city of Montebello, where the average home price is $650,000, according to Redfin. Residents have cultural museums, parks and a petting zoo at their disposal, according to The Crazy Tourist.

3. Norwalk

The median price of a home in Norwalk is $707,500. The city is home to the “D.D. Johnston-Hargitt House Museum, an iconic Eastlake Victorian home that represents Norwalk’s history,” according to Redfin. Residents can also enjoy the city’s nature center, Golf’ n’ Stuff, a family fun center and an art gallery.

4. Bellflower

According to Redfin, the median home price in Bellflower is $722.500 and residents can enjoy many Southern California staples, like The Los Angeles County Fire Museum, without dealing with too much L.A. traffic. Bellflower is also 18 minutes away, including traffic on a good day, from Knott’s Berry Farm amusement park.

5. Pico Rivera

Pico Rivera is 20 minutes from L.A. and has a median home price of $737,000. Residents can enjoy parks, museums, and the El Festival Colombiano yearly Colombian festival, according to Redfin.

6. Whittier

Median home price: $756,000. 30 minutes from L.A.

7. Downey

Median home price: $830,000. 25 minutes from L.A.

8. Alhambra

Median home price: $803,000. 20 minutes from L.A.

9. Lakewood

Median home price: $815,000. 30 minutes from L.A.

10. Monterey Park

Median home price: $895,000. 15 minutes from L.A.