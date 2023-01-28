A shooting spree left one person dead and three others injured Friday night, police said. (KSWB Photo)

SAN DIEGO — A shooting spree left one person dead and three others injured Friday night, said the San Diego Police Department.

8:26 p.m.

Authorities received multiple calls reporting a shooting at 6200 Akins Ave. in the Encanto neighborhood. Responding officers found four juveniles who had been been shot at by a suspect.

Two of the juveniles, both described as 15-year-old Hispanic males, had been struck by gunfire, police said. Officers performed life-saving measures on the two victims until paramedics arrived and transported them to local hospitals. Officials say both victims are expected to survive.

The two other juveniles, described as a 15-year-old Black male and a 16-year-old Hispanic male, were not hit during the shooting.

9:17 p.m.

Authorities received another call reporting a shooting at at 1800 Manzana Way in the Bay Terraces neighborhood. Responding officers found two people suffering from gunshot wounds and performed lifesaving measures until paramedics arrived.

The first victim, described as a 34-year-old Black man, was transported to a local hospital for treatment and police say he is expected to survive.

The second victim, described as a 32-year-old Hispanic man, sustained multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body, according to SDPD. Authorities pronounced the man deceased at the scene due to “catastrophic injuries.” His identity has not been released at this time.

After both of these incidents, officers received a detailed physical description of the suspect and his vehicle and police say it became apparent the pair of shootings were likely related. SDPD said officers heavily searched the area in an effort to locate the suspect before additional acts of violence could occur.

9:45 p.m.

At this time, officers located a vehicle with a single occupant matching the suspect description on 8100 Paradise Valley Road. Officers called for additional resources and initiated a high-risk vehicle stop where the suspect was taken into custody without incident, SDPD said.

During the arrest of the suspect, officers located a semi-automatic 9mm handgun in the vehicle, which authorities described as a “ghost gun” type of firearm.

Backtrack to 8:07 p.m.

During the initial investigation, SDPD said officers learned of another shooting that occurred around 8:07 p.m. at 3100 Dovecrest Court in Spring Valley that appeared to involve the same suspect.

One victim was shot at but authorities say no one was struck by gunfire in this incident. The San Diego Sheriff’s Department is handling this investigation and will coordinate with SDPD’s Homicide Unit to determine if this shooting attempt is potentially connected to the other two cases.

Further investigation

SDPD Homecide detectives are taking the lead on investigating this shooting spree. Authorities say they will process each scene for physical evidence, locate any surveillance video and interview witnesses.

Police say it’s too early in the investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding these shootings.

They believe the suspect, now identified as 22-year-old Jaime Gonzalez of Lemon Grove, acted alone. SDPD said Gonzalez was booked into jail on one count of murder, five counts of attempted murder and additional firearms-related charges.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.