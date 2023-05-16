(KTLA) — One person was killed when a Metrolink train crashed into a vehicle in Sun Valley on Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened on the 12900 block of Raymer Avenue near Coldwater Canyon around 3:20 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

When authorities arrived, they found one person trapped inside the vehicle, officials said. Sky5 footage showed multiple fire crews responding to the scene where the mangled car came to rest between two railroad tracks.

Firefighters attempted to extricate the victim but they were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Metrolink train involved in the crash stopped roughly a quarter of a mile down the tracks.

No injuries on the train were reported.

It was not immediately known if the driver of the car had stopped in between the railroad crossing gates, or if the gates malfunctioned. The cause of the crash was under investigation.