Police respond to the scene of a shooting at Liberty Station on Saturday, June 17. (KSWB/FOX 5)

SAN DIEGO — One person is dead following a shooting at a Juneteenth event in Liberty Station Saturday evening that left another injured, the San Diego Police Department confirmed.

According to SDPD, authorities were alerted to the shooting at the center’s NTC Park around 6:45 p.m. Authorities say there was a dispute between attendees at the Juneteenth event held in the park, prompting an individual to pull a gun.

Nine shots were fired by the shooter, according to surveillance video from a business in Liberty Station, Point Loma Sports Club, obtained by FOX 5.

Two people were struck in the shooting, SDPD said. The second victim was escorted to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Their current condition is not known at this time.

Police are currently searching for the shooter. A description of the suspect has not been disclosed by law enforcement at this time. No arrests have been made.

SDPD officers have not implemented road closures or a shelter-in-place for residents in the area.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the SDPD Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.