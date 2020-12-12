State: ICU capacity now at 0% in San Joaquin Valley

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) — Intensive Care Unit capacity in the San Joaquin Valley region has dropped to 0 percent as of today, according to new data from the California Department of Public Health.

On Tuesday, the Kern County Public Health Department had reported that the county had a state-adjusted ICU capacity of 12.4 percent. Without the state standardization, Kern’s ICU capacity would have been at 19.2 percent. It is unknown at this time what the current capacity is.

The San Joaquin Valley region must have an ICU capacity of 15 percent or better in order to exit the state’s stay-at-home order. The soonest the region could exit would be Dec. 28.