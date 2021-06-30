State budget includes funding for several big Kern County projects

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) — Assemblyman Rudy Salas says the state’s 2021-22 budget includes much-needed funding for Kern County.

His office says $15 million has been set aside for the creation of a Peace and Justice Cultural Center in Bakersfield. The budget dedicates $14 million for a new multi-purpose building at Bakersfield College’s Delano campus and another $6 million for a nursing program at Cal State Bakersfield.

About $1.3 million is being set aside for a Mexican American Opportunity Foundation Skill Center in Kern County and $642,000 for adult education programs at the hospitals served by the Kern Community College District.

These are just some of the important items that will be funded by the state budget, according to Salas.

“This a historic budget that delivers major wins to the Central Valley,” he said. “These historic investments will build California back stronger for our children and our community by establishing the nation’s largest ‘rainy day’ fund reserve, constructing new clean water wells, building bridges for kids to walk safely to school, fixing our roads, and more. These projects will have long-lasting and meaningful impacts on our communities for decades to come.”