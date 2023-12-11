OILDALE, Calif. (KGET) — Standard Middle School was placed on lockdown on Monday after an alleged shooting suspect was in the area, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

A KCSO watch commander told 17 News that deputies took a shooting suspect into custody on Ferguson Avenue. The person is a suspect in a non-life threatening shooting that occurred on El Tejon Avenue on Sunday at approximately 1:30 p.m.

Deputies who were in the area on patrol Monday located the suspect at around 4:30 p.m., according to the watch commander. Deputies saw the suspect fleeing from one house to another, and put a perimeter around the area.

Deputies eventually found the suspect hiding in an abandoned trailer in the backyard of a home between the 100 and 200 block of Ferguson Avenue, according to KCSO.

No charges are known at this time, and the suspect remains unidentified.

No injuries to deputies or the suspect were reported, KCSO said.