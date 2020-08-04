Stagecoach Fire destroys at least one home

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KGET) — At least one home has been destroyed Monday by the Stagecoach Fire.

17 News caught up with a woman who was evacuating her property and said her home was destroyed. The home was in a remote area of Piute Meadows Road just off Caliente Bodfish Road.

Wendy Kraus-Smith told 17 News she lived at her home for 20 years. “Everything is gone,” she said. She told 17 News photojournalist Juan Corona that she was able to get out of her home with her four children and two of her three dogs. One of her dogs died, Kraus-Smith said.

Multiple agencies have been called to the fight the wildfire since it broke out at around 3:30 p.m. off Stagecoach Drive and Old Ox Road.

So far the Stagecoach Fire has burned 800 acres and remains at 0% containment. A temporary evacuation point has been set up at 701 W. Tehachapi Boulevard.