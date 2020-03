BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET)— St. John’s Lutheran Schools confirmed their school will close starting Monday, March 23rd. They will transition to online classes on Tuesday, March 24th.

The ministries staff say they opted for the closure after information from public health officials on the continued spread of COVID-19.

They added, they will not return to on-campus instruction before Easter break, which is from April 6th to the 10th.