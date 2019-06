BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Corvettes, porsches and mustangs…oh my!

The “Sports Car at the Museum Car Show” is at the Kern County Museum on Saturday – just in time for Father’s Day.

The entry fee is $5 for adults.

Kids 12 and under are free.

The event will be Saturday, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.