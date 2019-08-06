Spin studio coming to northwest Bakersfield

Breaking News
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Spin studio chain Rush Cycle is opening in northwest Bakersfield this fall.

“We are very excited to bring the Rush Cycle franchise to Bakersfield,” owner Brent Bowser said in a news release. “The vision is to create positive change in the community by growing a supportive family of staff and riders.”

The “Rush Ride” combines push-and-pull pedaling, sitting and standing and works multiple parts of the body, according to the release. The studio promises “revolutionary bikes and easy-going studio vibe.”

Rush Cycle is scheduled to open at 2765 Calloway Drive, Ste. 104, in late October, with membership information and class rates available in September.

