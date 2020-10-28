Spencer’s Cafe in northwest Bakersfield closed after cockroaches found

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Spencer’s Cafe in northwest Bakersfield was closed by county health officials on Monday after cockroaches were found in the facility.

According to a Kern County Public Health report, inspectors found live and dead cockroaches underneath prep tables and various places on the floor. Live cockroaches were also seen coming out of a hole in the back of a prep table in the kitchen.

In addition, they were seen in an electrical outlet and on tiles, according to the report.

Inspectors also observed equipment soiled with debris as well as butter on the floor beneath the kitchen prep sink. Uncovered food items were also found in the walk-in refrigerator, according to the report.

Several holes were also found in walls, tiles and in the walk-in refrigerator.

The restaurant, located at 10437 Rosedale Hwy., was ordered closed by the department and received an inspection score of 63 percent.