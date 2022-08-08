The Los Angeles Police Department pursued the driver of a stolen tow truck Monday before they exited the vehicle and fled at high speeds on a motorcycle.

The chase began in the Downey area on the 5 Freeway as authorities followed the truck from a distance.

At some point during the observation, the driver of the pickup got out of the truck and onto a motorcycle where they fled at high speeds through residential streets.

A person riding a motorcycle led police on a chase Monday before driving into an underground parking garage in North Hollywood.

By 10:30 p.m., the motorcyclist was riding in Tujunga, but by 10:50 p.m. the rider returned to the San Fernando Valley. They then entered an underground parking garage of an apartment building on the 11200 block of Ostego Street in North Hollywood.

At that point, police terminated the pursuit and began responding to the apartment complex.

No arrests have been made at this time.

