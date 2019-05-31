Special Olympics Flame of Hope goes through Bakersfield

The Special Olympics Flame of Hope made its way through Kern County Thursday morning for the law enforcement torch run.

It was the final leg run for the Special Olympics of Southern California.

Officers ran from Mercy Hospital to the Liberty Bell in Downtown Bakersfield.

Special Olympics Kern County is one of the nine regional programs in Southern California and offers year-round sports training and competitions for the more than 850 athletes.

Ryan Bexwith, owner of A3 Sports and Wellness, says their facility has basically become a home for the event.

“It’s about coming out and just being a part of it, and exercising and competing and having fun, the whole environment is just about learning.”

The Special Olympics of Southern California takes place June 8 and June 9 at Cal State Long Beach.