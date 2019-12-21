Special delivery for local seniors ahead of Christmas

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Non-profit organization, Christmas for Seniors of Kern County, is wrapping up special gifts for local seniors and veterans ahead of Christmas. The non-profit organization gifts home-bound or isolated seniors presents for the holiday, , many who otherwise wouldn’t get a chance to celebrate Christmas.

“They don’t have a lot of family … they don’t have a lot of interactions,” Vice President, Kathleen Dickey says.

Every year, each senior is asked to provide a list of one thing between $20 and $25 that they would like for Christmas. Most seniors have their favorite item, a gift money can’t buy.

“The one thing that they do appreciate is actually the handmade Christmas cards by the children,” Dickey says. “The seniors would put them up because they don’t have trees.”

Having no company or family during the holiday season can be hard. For most seniors, the most precious gift they receive is having visitors that take the time to talk to them.

Since 2007, Christmas for Seniors of Kern County has been able to adopt thousands of low-income, home-bound or isolated seniors and give them a special holiday season.

“It’s just Kern County at it’s best,” Dickey says.

