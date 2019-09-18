Sparkling Image holding fundraiser on Friday to benefit Camp KEEP

Sparkling Image Car Washes of Bakersfield is holding their annual fundraiser to benefit the Kern Environmental Education Program (Camp KEEP) on Friday.

For every full-service car wash at all of its Bakersfield locations on Friday, Sparkling Image will donate 50 percent of the proceeds to the KEEP Foundation. Sparkling Image has donated nearly $90,000 in recent years through the fundraiser, which help send kids with financial needs to the camp.

“We’re excited to be partnering with Camp KEEP for the tenth year,” said Joe Solis, marketing director for Sparkling Image. “They do such great work. We’re so proud to be affiliated with this organization.”

Sparkling Image locations are as follows: 7901 Rosedale Highway, 5201 Stockdale Highway, 2301 H Street, 3951 Wible Road and 7991 White Lane.

Camp KEEP is a five-day environmental education program for Kern County’s fifth- and sixth-grade students and is run by the Kern County Superintendent of Schools Office.

