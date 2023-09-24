BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Falcon 9 rocket, carrying 21 satellites, is set to launch early Monday morning according to a recent SpaceX press release.

On Sept. 25, SpaceX plans to launch a rocket holding at least 21 satellites on it, sending them into low-Earth orbit. The launch is set for 1:48 a.m., on Monday morning, barring any setbacks with the launch.

This launch mission takes place on Space Launch Complex 4 East at the Vandenberg Space Force Base. SpaceX says four, back up launch opportunities will be available starting at 2:03 a.m.