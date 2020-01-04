Southern California firefighters to help Australia fires

Firefighters try to extinguish a wildfire in Palma d’Ebre, near Tarragona, Spain, Thursday, June 27, 2019. Authorities suspect the cause of the outbreak was a deposit of improperly stored manure. Firefighters say that high temperatures and a drop in humidity will likely fan the flames. (AP Photo/Jordi Borras)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Firefighters from Southern California will soon head out to help battle the fires burning in Australia. The Angeles National Forest Service is sending 20 firefighters to fight the blaze that has forced one of the largest evacuations in the country’s history.

About 12 million acres of land have burned throughout Australia and at least 19 people have been confirmed dead.

“The climate is going to be very similar, the fuels are going to be different, but we are just going to have to pace ourselves,” John Merager of the Angeles Forest Protection says.

The firefighters come from all parts of the Los Angeles area and are among the 70 federal personnel from all over the U.S. The California group will head to Australia from Los Angeles International Airport on Monday.